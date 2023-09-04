Widespread sadness in Kerry as cyclist who died in crash named locally

There is widespread sadness across Killorglin and Cromane following news that local man, Pat Murphy, died in the early hours of Sunday morning, in a road traffic collision on the Cromane to Killorglin Road.

Pat was out cycling when it is believed he was hit by a vehicle and thrown from his bicycle close to Cromane Church.

Pat, who was in his 60s, is extremely well-known in the local community. He is fondly known to many as ‘Elvis’.

Condolences have been paid to his family and friends following the tragedy that has rocked the community. He was married to Jacqueline, who is from Cromane.

Pat worked for the majority of his life in what is known locally as Jack Foley's or Jacko's petrol station on the Iveragh Road in Killorglin. He was a petrol pump attendant for well over 30 years and so was a friendly and familiar face to many.

A woman, aged in her 20s, who was arrested following the incident on Sunday morning has since been released.

A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Murphy was found in the garden of a nearby yard after a passer-by noted debris on the road and stopped. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place.

The road was examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and has now re-opened to traffic.

Pat was originally from Kells, Foilmore but was living in Scrahan, Killorglin and was a regular cyclist on the Cromane to Killorglin road. He would cycle this route every day.

Cllr Michael Cahill knew Pat Murphy for many years and says that he is known far and wide.

He said to many he was known as ‘Elvis’ for his style and he was a regular at local dances down through the years, particularly in the Ross Inn which the Cahill family owned and how Cllr Cahill first got to know him.

Cllr Cahill said the tragedy has upset the entire local area and sympathies are with both families effected by the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything relevant to the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Killorglin to Cromane Road, between 8:20am and 9am, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.