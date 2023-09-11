West Kerry students recipients of prestigious bursary

Antaine Ó Séaghdha at the podium on receiving the bursary. The other recipient, Sibéal Ní Ógáin, is pictured on the far right.

Antaine Ó Séaghdha and Sibéal Ní Ógáin were named as this year’s recipients of Sparántacht an Bhlascaoid, a student bursary founded by none other than a former Islander, the late Dr Micheál Ó Cearna.

Mr Ó Cearna’s involvement alone hints at the bursary’s prestige, and the presentation certainly counted among the highlight’s of last weekend’s Céiliúradh an Bhlascaoid at Ionad an Bhlascaoid.

“Each is worth €1,000,” Cathaoirleach Fondúireacht an Bhlascaoid Pádraig Firtéar told The Kerryman, “and the two recipients are students of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne,” a school at which Mr Firtéar served as principal for many years.

“They’re both going to UCC. Sibéal is doing Engineering, and Antaine is doing Gaeilge agus Dlí…they underwent an interview process, and their Leaving Cert results were also taken into account.”

The bursary, in conjunction with Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, is awarded each year to third-level students interested in preserving the islands’ rich heritage.

The theme of this year’s Céiliúradh was a celebration of the youth who once lived in one of Ireland’s most-celebrated locations, and it featured a mix of both entertainment and education, including an impressive array of lectures.

From the opening by Lorcán Ó Cinnéide to its conclusion on Sunday, the weekend had a bit of everything, including a visit from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Gaeltacht Minister Patrick O’Donovan, fresh from a trip to the islands on Saturday. Presentations on Saturday morning from four school groupings – Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Coláiste Íde, bunscoil students in Dún Chaoin, and a group from Inis Meáin – emphasised that there was something on offer for all attendees of all ages.

“I think it’s very, very important for us to take the chance to discuss various things to do with the islands, and our heritage, and there was a good mix over the weekend,” Pádraig added.