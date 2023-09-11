West Kerry ready to play a key role on Culture Night

Friday week, September 22, is the date to mark off as Oíche Chultúir, Culture Night, returns with its annual, nationwide blend of free cultural events, and the hotbed of culture that is the West Kerry region will play its part in style.

And it’s not confined to Dingle, either, with ‘Bothántaíocht Carraig’ rounding off matters at Siamsa’ Carraig-based venue, a quarter-hour north-west of the West Kerry capital.

First up, though, is An Díseart in Dingle, which will host talented acting group Aisteóirí Bhréanainn from 5pm to 6pm.

The group will keep things fun with a pair of short plays – ‘Tabhair Fé Arís’ and ‘Shhh!’ – and Máire Ní Dhubháin explained to The Kerryman that the double bill will offer “an entertaining and surprising take on the trials and tribulations of finding true love, at each end of the age spectrum!

“The cast is made up of Aisteóirí Bhréanainn stalwarts and some talented new additions to the company,” Máire added. While the event is free to the public, it’s advisable to get there early to be sure of a seat.

Then it’s the turn of Nasc Productions’ ‘The Power of Poetry/Cumhacht na Filíochta’ with Dingle Writers’ Group and musician and songwriter Gerry O’Beirne.

This event in Green Street’s Dingle Bookshop is down for a 5.30pm start – doors open at 5.15pm – and members of the Writers’ Group will deliver powerful poetry, with musical interludes by O’Beirne. It is expected to run until 6.45pm or thereabouts.

Dingle Writers’ Group has been on the road a long time, with an impressive CV built up over the years, and one long-standing member, Orna Dunlevy, explained how the group has evolved over time and what it looks like today.

“In recent years, the group has knitted itself together to help evaluate each other’s work, support one another to arrange readings, workshops, submit work to journals, enter competitions, exchange information and encourage each other to get published,” she said. “Meet-ups act as great deadlines for writing new work to bring to the group for insightful and invaluable feedback.

“COVID brought about big changes, and meet-ups were relocated to Zoom for the duration. This has influenced the current format; the group is now back to a looser, more flexible entity that meets sporadically, when members feel drawn or compelled to share writing and talk about the work and life, which of course are intertwined.

“When we do get together it’s a great social occasion as well as a vehicle to support each other’s endeavours and plan our next literary and artistic moves. One thing is certain: we have all benefitted by being part of Dingle Writers’ Group.”

Whichever of those two events you pop in to, you should have plenty time to make the trip to Carraig for 8pm.

This will celebrate the once-strong tradition of bothántaíocht, with an evening of music, song, and dance, spearheaded by a 30-minute performance by local musicians.

An informal trad session with family and friends rounds matters off, and it’s hoped it will light a spark in the artists of all ages who choose to attend.

As with all Culture Night events, attendance is free, but you must book tickets at www.siamsatire.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173647827.