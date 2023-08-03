West Kerry losing two key shops

Nikki O'Connor outside her shop in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh with local children Aoife and Orlaith Ní Chúinn, Emily Piggott, Jim Ó Laoithe and Gráinne Ni Chíobháin, who are both her customers and helpers. Photo by Declan Malone

West Kerry is to lose two greatly valued local shops that will leave a void in the community when they close next month.

In Dingle Kennedy’s butcher shop in Orchard Lane is to close when Jerry Kennedy retires in mid-September and soon after that Nikki O’Connor will also close her business, which is the only remaining shop in the village of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh and one of only three west of Milltown Bridge.

Both Jerry’s and Nikki’s shops provide an essential service to their respective communities, but while both are available as going concerns there is, as yet, no indication that anybody is willing or able to take on either business.

Jerry Kennedy has worked as a butcher in Dingle for 28 years, first with Paddy Curran and since August 1999 in his own purpose-built butcher’s shop that was designed by Steve White and is “a lovely place to work in”. He set out with a clear focus on providing top quality meat and meat products and has won numerous Blas na hÉireann and McKenna’s Guides awards as well as being listing among the top 10 butchers in Ireland by Georgina Campbell.

Jerry gives credit for his success to farmers such as Donncha Kelliher and Seamus Ó Ciobháin who supply his meat and in particular the West Kerry lamb that he considers to be second to none. “The proof of the pudding is in the awards and they’re all down to the farmers who supply our meat. I was very lucky to come across them,” he said.

But while Jerry likes his suppliers and his customers and has been very happy at his trade, at the age of 68 he feels it’s time to call it a day and wants to lease the shop as a going concern.

Jerry’s shop in Orchard Lane is the last stand-alone butcher’s shop from Blennerville to the Blaskets and with a thriving business and an enviable reputation it’s a great opportunity for anybody interested in the trade. For the past two years Jerry has been looking for “the right kind of person” to take over the business, but his search has been in vain and a big part of the problem is the difficulty any potential successor would face in getting properly trained staff.

In Baile an Fheirtéaraigh Nikki O’Connor has one the last three grocery shops that remain west of Dingle and she too wants out of the business, although in her case the reason is pressure of work rather than her age.

Nikki bought her premises in 2016, realising that there was a business opportunity in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh following the recent closure of the two shops that had previously operated in the village. The shop initially suffered the effects of the post-Celtic Tiger recession, then Covid, and more recently the effects of price inflation caused by the war in Ukraine, but Nikki made a success of it even though this meant working seven days a week with a 6.30am start to bake bread, scones, cakes and croissants done before the doors opened. There hasn’t been much time for holidays and so far this year she has had just one full day off.

But all her hard work hasn’t changed the reality that small shops in rural West Kerry face an uphill struggle, running on tight margins in a largely seasonal market. During the summer the shop is busy thanks to Irish language students, passing traffic and people staying in holiday homes in the area. But in the winter the competition from Dingle supermarkets is insurmountable and while there’s a steady trade in small items, Nikki has come to realise that “you can’t run a business on bread and newspapers”.

“The shop has good local support, but there are only so many people living in the west,” said Nikki, adding: “The staff are great and I’m very grateful to everybody who supported me, especially over the past three years, but I can’t continue to run the business on my own.”

It is likely that Nikki’s premises will be sold as a going concern and she believes that, despite the competition from supermarkets, there is a future for small rural shops – “but only if you’re willing to do a lot of work”.

Already this summer Dingle has lost the greatly prized Siopa an Cúinna stationary shop and the very successful Curtain Call is due to close in the coming weeks because the owners, Josie and Tim Finn, are retiring and there is nobody with the necessary skills to over the business.