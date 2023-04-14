West Kerry litter reveals a lot about the dumpers

Graham and Fay Coull, Siobhán McGowan, Risteard Mac Liam, Seán O'Sullivan and Andy O'Neill armed with litter pickers are ready to set off cleaning the roadsides around Dingle on Monday morning. Photo by Declan Malone

You can tell a lot about people by the kind of litter they throw out the car window– like the poor devil who never seems to have much luck with the lotto and leaves a trail of losing tickets along the side of a particular road leading out of Dingle.

There are insights into people’s eating habits as well, like the consumers of convenience foods who don’t find it convenient to bring their litter home and instead drop it on the roadside for others to pick up after them.

Risteard Mac Liam of Dingle Tidy Towns has seen it all and after many years of litter picking he has a pretty good idea of what he will find along any given road in the general vicinity of Dingle.

“It’s an education for anyone to go and pick up litter. It’s incredible what people throw away, usually out of habit,” he said.

Risteard was among a group of 10 volunteers who got an early start on the Kerry County Clean-up Day when they went out litter picking on Easter Bank Holiday Monday, doing the job ahead of schedule to avoid clashing with next Saturday’s ‘Ride Dingle’ cycle event. Risteard was very grateful for the help of the volunteers and together they collected 25 sacks of litter on the approach roads to Dingle and, true to form, convenience foods featured strongly in their haul.

“Takeaway food containers, plastic water bottles, drink cans and disposable coffee cups are the most common form of litter for a mile or so on every side of Dingle, but the people who carelessly throw litter out the car window are usually careful enough not to do so when they’re near people’s houses,” said Risteard.

“The education system is good at teaching people about the environment and biodiversity, but at a certain age some people seem to forget what they have been taught, and that’s sad,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was a prime example of the depths of this ignorance when a load of builders’ rubble was dumped over the cliff at Slea Head last week. The rubble, some of which may contain old asbestos roof tiles, was dumped directly across the road from the Calvary monument on Slea Head, exactly where people stop to admire the scenic splendour of the most westerly point in Europe.