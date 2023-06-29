West Kerry fishermen feel harassed by fisheries officers

West Kerry fishermen who lost their livelihoods when the salmon driftnet ban was introduced in 2007 are furious at ongoing surveillance by fisheries officers that makes them feel like criminals. Salmon fishing was once the mainstay of the economy in Baile na nGall, supporting up to 30 families in a vibrant local community. Once the driftnet ban came into force all that disappeared. Now only a handful of boats are moored in Smerwick Harbour and part time local fishermen struggle to scratch a living from lobster and low value species such as pollock and cod. ‘Below the Hill’ in Brandon the same is true. In Baile na nGall fishermen are still angry at losing their livelihoods because of a law that effectively transferred wild salmon catches from fishing communities to leisure anglers. And right now they are even more angry that they are still being watched, searched and questioned by fisheries officers, even though they have long since abandoned salmon fishing. The issue came to a head recently after fisheries officers stopped and searched a fisherman on Baile na nGall pier, apparently on suspicion of illegal salmon fishing. The fisherman, Pádraig Frank Ó Suilleabháin, initially objected to being searched and was warned that he could be accused of obstructing justice. When he relented and showed the contents of a bag he was carrying, it revealed a couple of legally caught sole. “He said he was only doing his job, but I felt harassed and it’s the same story for the past 25 years,” Pádraig told The Kerryman, adding that he was angry and embarrassed at being searched in public with tourists and others watching the whole scene. In the wake of that incident West Kerry Sinn Féin representative Robert Brosnan organised a meeting between Inland Fisheries officers and fishermen from Baile na nGall and Brandon in the hope of clearing the air and bringing some clarity to the situation. The fishermen had some basic questions, such as what kind of nets they could legally use, and what specific powers fisheries officers have to search boats and seize fishing gear. But at the meeting held in Killarney in May they failed to get satisfactory answers. “We asked them what is a legal net and they either could not, or would not, explain this to us except to say that any net capable of catching a salmon is a salmon net,” Baile na nGall fishermen who met The Kerryman at the weekend said, adding: “Any net, including a trawl net or mid-water net, has the potential to catch a salmon. In that case any net could be illegal and we just don’t know where we stand.” A particular issue surrounds gillnets, which are almost identical to banned driftnets except that they are rigged differently. These nets are used to fish species such as cod, haddock, pollock, spurdog and mullet and they are used by lobster fishermen to catch fish such as bollach (wrasse) for use as bait. However, even though gillnets are legal and are among the most commonly used gear on inshore fishing boats, they attract intense scrutiny from fisheries officers and fishermen feel this can amount to harassment. Robert Brosnan said gillnets were confiscated on Brandon pier this summer by fisheries officers who said there were salmon scales on the nets and that this amounted to evidence they had been used for illegal salmon fishing. However, it later transpired that the two salmon scales found on the net came from ‘cross contamination’ with legal salmon draft nets that were stored nearby. The use of salmon scales as evidence of illegal fishing is a sore point with fishermen. “If we catch a salmon as a bycatch we have to throw it back in the water, even if it’s dead,” Seán Mac Eoin said. “But the salmon scales will be all over the net and the boat and yourself, and you can never wash them all off. Then, if a bailiff finds even one salmon scale there’s suspicion and we’re afraid we can be done just for that.” “Every time I go out fishing there are bailiffs watching from cars or from the cliffs, there’s constant surveillance,” he added. “In my view this could be seen as harassment,” said Robert Brosnan. “It was always there but it’s building and building. It feels like they’re criminalising fishermen and treating them like you’d treat drug smugglers.” Another sore point for Baile na nGall fishermen is that any time they have any interactions with fisheries officers, including at the meeting held in Killarney, they are unable to speak their own language. “If they are coming down the pier here in Baile na nGall they should be able to talk to people in Irish. If they can’t, they shouldn’t be here,” said Seán Mac Eoin. The meeting between the fishermen and The Kerryman was conducted mostly through Irish, but for the benefit of the wider readership it is reported in English.