West Kerry farmers make space for precious little natterjack toads

Heritage Minister pays tribute to Castlegregory community for efforts to help protect unique natterjack toad population

One of the tiny toads in its new home. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Precious cargo: John McLoughlin, Fota Wildlife Park, left, and organic farmer, Tommy Reidy, Castlegregory, on their way to the release site. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, releasing natterjack toadlets back to the Kingdom with Dr Ferdia Marnell, NPWS. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

FARMER-led efforts to conserve one of the county’s most precious and fragile species is paying dividends in West Kerry with a further 1,600 natterjack toadlets released into special ponds created by landowners last week.

It’s part of a long-running programme that has seen over 9,000 toadlets reared in captivity in Fota Wildlife Park released back into the species’ native territory of Castlegregory – giving the population of highly vulnerable amphibian a fighting chance of survival.

The conservation project responsible for the yearly release of toadlets is a joint one between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fota Wildlife Park, where the precious creatures are reared to toadlet stage.

It’s the captive-rearing aspect of the project that is proving crucial to the business of conservation, slashing mortality rates from as high as 90 per cent in the wild to as low as 25 per cent.

Under these figures, it is expected that as many as 1,200 of the creatures released last week surviving to breed the next generation.

Also crucial are the special ponds into which the toadlets were released – created by local farmers with the added incentive of future benefits under a special results-based scheme.

Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan was among the party that released the creatures last week and he paid tribute to the local community for its crucial efforts:

“It’s wonderful to see the support and enthusiasm among the local community for the Natterjack toad. The habitat here in Castlegregory is unique and the efforts of local farmers to enhance it by creating ponds will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the fortunes of these beloved amphibians.

“The farmers will see benefits too through a new results-based scheme designed specifically to support these measures. I’d like to congratulate the conservation teams in the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Fota Wildlife Park, as well as the amazing community here in Kerry that is so committed to the conservation of the habitats and species that also call the Kingdom home.”

It’s a major reversal of the scenario that once threatened the population. It was land reclamation and changing agricultural practices that was responsible at one time for the collapse of the original natterjack range – stretching from Castlemaine Harbour to Castlegregory.

Director of Fota Wildlife Park Sean McKeown said the project is among 65 breeding programmes underway at Fota helping save some of the nation’s most endangered species.

“Fota is involved in 65 breeding programmes for endangered species from all over the world, but we are particularly pleased to be able to support some projects for a threatened species closer to home such as curlew, corncrake, and of course the natterjack toad.

“This year’s release of 1,600 Natterjack toadlets will bring the total number released Fota reared toadlets to 9,000 since the head-started program began in 2016.

“This is a very significant contribution to the survival of Ireland’s natterjack toads in the wild and a testament to the good will and cooperation of the NPWS, Fota Wildlife Park, the local farmers and community and Dingle Aquarium,” Mr McKeown said.