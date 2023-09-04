West Kerry community in Maharees celebrates fishing heritage

What started as an event to coincide with ‘The Gathering’ in 2023 is now firmly established on the northern side of the West Kerry peninsula as celebration of all things heritage in Maharees.

And this time, it’s the turn of the rich local fishing tradition.

The annual Maharees Heritage Weekend returns from Friday evening, September 8, when the suitably named ‘High Tide’ bring the music to Spillane’s Bar in a gathering event from 9.30pm.

And a ‘gathering’ it could well prove to be as the weekend is today described as a community-led reunion, a social fixture in the area.

“It’s 10 years since our first gathering event; since then, these heritage events every September have brought a lot of pleasure and enjoyment to many people at home and abroad,” said Maharees Heritage committee chairperson Seán Spillane, who explained that the event has been nothing if not diverse in celebrating many aspects of the Maharees’ heritage.

“We’ve covered different themes, all relating to remembering our heritage, including the days of the Old School in Maharees, songs our parents and grandparents loved, remembering the migrants who left in the 1940s and 1950s, those involved in the struggle for Irish independence.

“Martin Lynch has produced outstanding works about Maharees over this time, which have formed a cornerstone to much of what we’ve done. This year’s event will remember all who went to sea from Maharees.

“We’d like to thank all our dedicated committee members, our local and visiting community and our local businesses for supporting us every year.”

‘Celebrating the Fishing Tradition in Maharees, 1840-1960’ takes place in Harbour House from 2.30pm on Saturday, and a rambling house will follow before Pat and Josephine provide music from 9pm at the Green Room Bar.

On the following day, Sally Griffin leads a rock-pool exploration for families from 10.30am in Kilshannig, and 12.30pm Mass at Scraggane Pier precedes the unveiling of a plaque honouring all who’ve gone to see from the pier.

Further information is available through contacting mahareesconservation@gmail.com or the ‘Maharees Heritage and Conservation’ Facebook page.