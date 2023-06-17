West Kerry boys have best football skills in Munster

Three young footballers from Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste in Lios Póil proved they have the best GAA skills in Munster when they won the provincial finals Primary Schools Skills Competition which took place in Mallow GAA Complex last Wednesday. The three young boys, TJ Ó hAiniféin, Fionn Ó Dúbhda,and Jack Ó Deargáin won the Munster finals of the Primary Schools Skills Competition which took place in Mallow GAA Complex last Wednesday, June 7.

To win the title TJ Ó hAiniféin, Fionn Ó Dúbhda,and Jack Ó Deargáin had to outskill the winning teams from each of the other five counties in Munster. This was no mean feat as the skills included kicks from the hand and frees, tested on both the left and the right from a 20-yard distance as well as hand passing. Out of 63 tests the boys clocked up a score of 55, which won them the day. Football is no small matter in Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste and Lios Póil where there is great determination to pass on the skills of the game to the boys and girls of the parish, and last week’s victory against the best in Munster is a reflection of the fantastic work being done by teachers, club coaches and parents.