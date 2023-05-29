Watch Kerry’s favourite garda show she’s ‘still standing’ after cancer battle and ready for 100km in 30 Days

Mary Gardiner, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, has created a music video around Elton John’s hit song ‘I’m Still Standing’ to help raise awareness of the 100K in 30 Days fundraiser for breast cancer in aid of The Marie Keating Foundation.

Mary Gardiner pictured in stills from her 'I'm Still Standing' music video she shot around Kerry to raise awareness of the 100km in 30 Days fundraiser for the Marie Keating Foundation.

The past 12 months have been quite the rollercoaster for adopted Kerry woman Mary Gardiner after she was diagnosed in February of 2022 with breast cancer which then led to her undergoing various forms of treatment for the next year, all leading to February of this year when she was thankfully given the all-clear.

Anyone who knows Mary will know that despite the struggles of her cancer journey, she did it the only way Mary Gardiner could do it...with craic, a smile on her face and a steely determination to come out stronger on the other side.

So it only makes sense then that Mary – who is originally from Cork – this week released a recently created fun-filled music video inspired by Elton John’s song ‘I’m Still Standing’ to help highlight the 100km in 30 Days breast cancer fundraiser taking place in June in aid of The Marie Keating Foundation.

The video features a number of cameos from well known faces such as Pat Spillane, Billy Keane and Elaine Kinsella while Mary said that a huge thanks must go to Timmy O’Dowd who produced and edited the video.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday, Mary said that everyone had fun shooting the video (which you can watch below) and that she is encouraging everyone to take part in the 100km in 30 days if they can because the benefits of it are fantastic.

“We had a ball [filming it] and the best part was that I didn’t tell anyone in the video what we were going to be doing until they got there. That made it all the better and funnier because I think if you tell them in advance, they might think ‘oh god, I don’t know about’ so they landed there and that’s when I handed out the pink t-shirts and told them what we were doing. It was great craic altogether,” she laughed.

"The special thing that I think about the video is that some of the girls in it with me, they’ve actually had treatment for cancer and some of them are still having treatment so it was even more special. They absolutely loved it and it was great that they got to be involved in something like that,” she continued.

As for why she chose the Elton John song, she said that it’s one that has a special meaning to her.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2022, I played Elton John’s song I’m Still Standing to my children. I said that it was going to be my come back song. I’ve listened to it for the last year and a half as the song has real meaning. I can really relate to the lyrics,” she said.

Going on, Mary said that obviously with the Marie Keating Foundations work in helping those with cancer, it’s a cause very close to her heart as is the 100km in 30 days fundraiser which she said she loved doing last year.

“I did it [the fundraiser] last year and it’s something that kept me going all last June so I knew I had to pick up the mantle and do it again this year as well. We’ve all set up up our own league with the 100km called ‘The 100k – The Kerry Way’ and anyone who joins it, any money anyone raises then, it all goes into the one pot for want of a better word,” she said.

“It’s only about three or four kilometres a day and honest to god, it gives you a great excuse to get out, meet your friends, go for a walk. You’re getting exercise, you’re doing it for a good cause it’s honestly brilliant,” she continued.

People can donate now to Mary’s fundraising page or register for the 100k event online now at 100kin30days.ie