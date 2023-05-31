Warning in Kerry – Don’t light BBQ in public during this weather

Sean Noonan, left and Mark Campion, Members of Killarney Meitheal working group on fire guarding patrol - overlooking Killarney National Park at Aghadoe viewing point this week. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has appealed to the public not to light fires or barbecues in public places.

Their warning comes two years after a major fire blazed through Killarney National Park – which is managed by the NPWS. Since then the NPWS have stepped out their fire protection of one of Kerry’s most important parks and nature reserve and they national body have now urged the public to take care in the Park.

In light of the current weather conditions with Kerry experiencing wonderful temperatures the NPWS have ramped up their controls in Killarney National Park and have urged the public to take precautions too. The have appealed to the public not to use Barbecue’s in public places.

This appeal is following a ‘Condition Orange’ – High Fire Risk which has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and is valid until Tuesday, June 6. This warning means a “significant increase in the risk of wildfire initiation and spread.”

The NPWS has increased ground crews on fire patrol and ramped up aerial monitoring with helicopters and drones across the country and in Kerry who have first-hand experience of a devastation a wildlife fire can cause. Killarney Meitheal are assisting with fire monitoring.

Early Summer is a precious time for wildlife and their vulnerable young, especially ground-nesting birds and mammals who are now rearing their young.

The Director General of the NPWS, Niall Ó Donnchú, has also asked for everybody’s cooperation to protect nature and said:

“While NPWS has increased ground crews and monitoring from the air this week, we still need to enlist your help to protect nature at this high risk

time. We ask that members of the public not light fires or barbecues in any National Parks or Nature Reserves, or indeed in nature generally. We are also asking that the public be vigilant and report any fire activity without delay.”