Waiting times for driving tests in Kerry centre second longest in the country

Killarney has the second highest waiting time for driving tests in the country with young drivers forced to wait for up to 43 weeks to called for a test.

Other similar-sized town like Athlone and Ballina have a waiting time for driving test of just 15 weeks according to figures released to Sinn Fein in response to a parliamentary question.

The highest waiting time as of the end of the June according to the figures is Dun Laoghaire/Deangrange which has approximate wait time of 51 weeks.

Provisional drivers in Tralee also have a lengthy wait at 32 weeks.

Kerry Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly has criticised the delay in Killarney and said that young drivers are frustrated by the wait.

“Driving test waiting time of 43 weeks in Killarney is considerably worse than other towns of a similar size.

“Many people, particularly young people, have contacted me frustrated with the lengthy waiting time and complaining that they cannot drive

themselves to school, college, work, and sports training.

“I have written to the Minister seeking answers as to why the wait time is exceptionally high in Killarney, and what steps are being taken to address the situation,” he said.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers said the Department is working with the Road Safety Authority on addressing driver testing waiting times, which is an issue of great concern across the state.

The service has been under significant pressure to meet unprecedented demand, which is up 28% on 2021 figures but he said the Department has given approval for the recruitment of up to 75 additional driver testers and this recruitment is underway.

It is expected that once these additional driver testers are recruited, trained, and deployed, the backlog for driver testing services will start to reduce from October 2023 and agreed service levels should resume by early to mid-2024.

The additional testers will be assigned to fill current vacancies and otherwise allocated to centres with the highest demand for tests.