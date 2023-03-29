Waiting list for home care assistance in Kerry has doubled

THE number of people in Kerry waiting for home-care assistance has almost doubled in the last year according to new figures that have been highlighted by Kerry TD Pa Daly.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Tralee-based Sinn Féin TD said that he had recently reviewed figures from Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI) which showed that, at the end of 2002, 404 people in the county are currently waiting for home-care support.

Deputy Daly said that the new quarterly HCCI Home Care Data Series showed that the waiting list for home-care supports in Kerry has increased by 94 per cent on the figure for the same period in 2021.

“This translates into families under pressure and stress, having to put their lives on hold and into those being cared for having to ask friends, neighbours or other loved ones to be there for them when they are getting up in the morning, to help the care assistant. More help is needed,” Deputy Daly said.

“The figures for the rest of the Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) Four area show that Kerry has some of the worst wait times of any region in the State,” Deputy Daly said.

The CHO Four area encompasses Kerry, North Cork, North Lee, South Lee and West Cork and has a population of approximately 664,500.