Volume turned down in Killarney as new busking bye-laws are passed

Killarney's buskers will be limited to two hours’ playing; can't go above a certain volume; and foul language is banned as new laws come into place to control street entertainment.

Buskers must also have a sufficient repertoire of songs to avoid repetition and can only perform between 11am and 9pm under the new laws, which will come into force on June 1.

Councillors ratified the new bye-laws this week but they won’t come into effect until the summer to allow buskers time to become aware of the new rules, and also to facilitate any potential legal challenge to the bye-laws. From June 1, all buskers must have a permit, and if a group act is performing, all individuals involve need a permit. Under-18 performers must be accompanied by an adult with a permit. Permits will cost €30.

The tourism hotspot is the first town in Kerry to introduce such rules and did so because the ‘guidelines’ already in place were “not being respected”, and controversy has grown over busker numbers, the amplification of their music and, in some cases, objections to the lyrics and lewdness of some songs.

The new Street Performers Bye-Laws 2023 are legally enforceable, and anyone breaching the regulations can be fined and even face jail. Kerry County Council enforcement officers and gardaí will monitor and control those busking on the streets of the town.

There are strict rules over the volume of performances, with the sound levels to not go above 80 decibels, and performers must stop if a crowd is blocking the street.

Busking will be allowed in designated locations in the town, including all of Main Street and High Street, and parts of College Street and Plunkett Street.

The bye-laws were first mooted back in 2017 but it took five years for them to be finalised. Councillors have welcomed the bye-laws and said they are needed.

Though some buskers and musicians have warned that it will lead to an exodus of musicians from the town, no submissions on the proposed laws were received during the public-consultation process from performers or from local businesses. Only two submissions in total were received – both from An Garda Siochána, and one of which queried how the new bye-laws would be monitored.

Council management said two-hour parking is monitored, so it won’t be difficult to monitor buskers given the limited number of street performers.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Cllr Niall Kelleher said that Killarney still welcomes buskers and, in fact, he said the new bye-laws will provide opportunities for young artists to perform on the streets.

He said, despite public commentary, “Buskers are welcome to Killarney by us the councillors, and by businesses.

"If guides lines were respected, we wouldn’t need bye-laws.”

He said ‘quality’ buskers were welcome; not those who use ‘foul language’ or could be described as ‘one-track ponies'.