Video captures dramatic rock fall at Binn Bán in Dingle

Kerry County Council continue to assess the situation at a cliff in Binn Bán, Dingle, the scene of a dramatic rock slippage on Sunday.

The local authority explained to The Kerryman that a walkway at the location has been closed off from the public. While the spokesperson for KCC did not specify how long the location would be closed off, they did say the closure will probably last “for several days”.

Nobody was injured in the incident, footage of which, originally provided by Cara Ní Choirc and Siobhán Ní Mharcaigh, has circulated online.