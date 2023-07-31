Valentia hosts lecture series as progress continues on Kerry Island's UNESCO project

Pictured at the 7th Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation Lecture in the Cable Station on Valentia Island, Co Keery yesterday were l-r; Leonard Hobbs Chairperson Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, Ms Nancy Smyth Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, Leo Clancy CEO Enterprise Ireland & Cllr. Norma Moriarty Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD. Photo Alan Landers.

Speakers at the 7th Valentia Cable Lecture in the Cable Station in Knightstown, Valentia Island on Friday were l-r; Nicola Millard - Principal Innovation Partner, BT, Norman Crowley, Chairman CoolPlanet, Leonard Hobbs. Chairperson Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, Dr Camino Kavanagh and Leo Clancy, CEO Enterprise Ireland.

Pictured at the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation Gala Dinner on Friday night in the Royal Hotel, Knightstown, Valentia were l-r, John Griffin(KCC), Colin Lacey, Mary Rose Stafford, Lucian Horvat, Martina Casey, Vincent Kidd, Sheila Finucane, Cllr Jim Finucane Mayor of Kerry, Sean & Angela Ryan.

In 1858, Europe and North America were connected for the first time via the undersea transatlantic telegraph cable, which reduced communication times from weeks to minutes, in an achievement now considered the 19th-Century equivalent of putting a man on the moon.

The first message transmitted over the 3,000-kilometre cable was a note of congratulations from Queen Victoria to US President James Buchanan, sent from Valentia Island in County Kerry to Newfoundland, Canada.

This was the first step, and a permanent connection was established in July 1866 between Valentia and Hearts Content in Newfoundland. Instant communication was now a reality – and at its heart was a small island off the south west coast of Ireland, which became the point where a revolution in global communications would begin to connect humanity, developing a sense of interdependency and collaboration that continues to drive profound change in today’s digitally enhanced world.

A lot has changed since then, and these changes and the digital revolution that have now taken place was the key discussion at the 7th lecture series in Valentia, titled “A vision for Ireland, and its place in a Digital World"

Speakers included CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy; Dr Nicola Millard, Principal Innovation Partner at BT; Entrepreneur Mr Norman Crowley of Cool Planet; and cable security expert, Dr Camino Kavanagh.

Also discussed on the day was the future for Ireland’s economy in a connected world, the meaning of Ireland being the greenest country on Earth and the role of Ireland in in the security of sub-sea cables and trends shaping the future of work.

An update on the UNESCO project, to gain UNESCO World Heritage status for the cable, was also given and a delegation from Kerry is to visit Newfoundland next week as part of this continuing project.

Chairman of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, Mr Leonard Hobbs, said progress is being made on the UNESCO project.

“Following on from last year’s decision by Minister Darragh O’Brien of the inclusion of the Transatlantic Cable Project on the Irish UNESCO World Heritage tentative list, we are delighted to see the progress being made by the Department in putting the necessary resources and plans in place to drive the challenging nomination process forward,” he said.

The lecture was followed by a gala dinner at the Royal Hotel, Valentia, at which Her Excellency, Ms Nancy Smyth, the Canadian Ambassador to Ireland, delivered a speech.