Uninsured driver told bring son to court to prove car is his

A MAN who says he was driving his son’s car when caught driving without insurance has been told to bring his son to court to back up his claim.

Vojtech Zupko (49) with an address at 23 Muing Oakpark, Tralee appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court last Wednesday charged with driving without insurance at Bill Kinnerk Road on July 29, 2022.

Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan told the court that Mr Zupko has seven previous convictions for driving without insurance and was banned from driving at the time when he was stopped at the garda checkpoint on July 27.

The tax and insurance on the vehicle had expired and Mr Zupko had no licence on him and subsequently failed to produce one at Tralee Garda Station the court heard.

Defence solicitor Pat Mann said his client’s wife had advanced dementia and her medicine supply had run out. Mr Mann said Mr Zupko “took a chance” to go to the pharmacy and obtain her medicine and was subsequently stopped a short distance from his home.

When Judge Water’s asked how Mr Zupko could afford a 2016 car given his stated means were just €116 a week Mr Zupko said the car actually belonged to his son.

Sgt Mulhall Nolan then pointed out that the car’s registered owner was a Vojtech Zupko. Mr Zupko then said he and his son had the same name.

While Judge Waters said he had no powers to compel Mr Zupko’s son to appear before the court he encouraged the defendant to bring his son to the next court sitting to testify that the car was indeed his.

Judge Waters then adjourned the case until Wednesday, January 25.