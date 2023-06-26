Two people being guided off Mount Brandon after lengthy search

Two people who attempted to climb Mount Brandon this afternoon are being led down the mountain by members of Dingle Coast and Cliff following a lengthy search operation.

The pair attempted their climb from the Faha (Clochán) side before getting lost in heavy mist. They raised the alarm, and having searched for a couple of hours, Dingle Coast and Cliff found them at the end of the valley on the Faha side.

Those rescued, The Kerryman understands, were wearing shorts and runners and were ill equipped for the mountain and its misty conditions.