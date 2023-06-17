Two lifeguards injured by lightning on Kerry beach as shop evacuated after roof collapses under heavy rainfall

A major deluge of rain in Tralee has caused significant flooding, including in the Moyderwell area. Photo by Domnick Walsh

An aerial view of Dunnes Stores in Tralee which has closed this afternoon due to flash flooding. Photo by Domnick Walsh

A major deluge of rain in Tralee has caused significant flooding to the town with many shops closed. Photo by Domnick Walsh

A major deluge of rain in Tralee has caused significant flooding in Tralee, causing chaos on the roads. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Two lifeguards have been taken to University Hospital Kerry after being struck by lightning on Banna Beach.

The incident occurred while both were on duty at the popular beach this afternoon when torrential rain and lightning struck the county.

The two lifeguards are being treated at the hospital but, thankfully, do not have serious injuries.

Read more Irish weather: Met Éireann issues status orange thunderstorm warning for 11 counties amid flash flooding risk

Tralee was particularly affected, with significant damage caused to buildings in the town, including the collapse of a roof on the Dunnes Stores premises on North Circular Road.

It is understood that the store had to be evacuated as a result of the damage. Much of the shop is also flooded. Nobody was injured but there has been significant damage to one of the busiest shops in the town. It is now closed.

Management at UHK have had to close a number of areas in the hospital and are appealing to the public to only present at the Emergency Department if it is an emergency situation.

The rain, described by locals as being monsoon-like, fell consistently for around 40 minutes and has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Several other town centre buildings are understood to have suffered flood damage and some laneways in town centre are under up to a foot of water with people wading through the deluge. Maddens on Milk Market Lane is one such premises with locals coming to the rescue to help stave off flood waters.

The Aquadome was also hit by the rain with damage caused to the building.