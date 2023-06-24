Turtle that washed up in Mayo heads back to warmer waters after recovering in Kerry

The turtle named Cróga – meaning brave, hardy, lively and spirited – was released off the coast of Portugal after being nursed back to health at Dingle Oceanworld

Kevin Flannery with Cróga as they were en route to Haulbowline where the loggerhead turtle joined the crew of the LE William Butler Yeats for a trip to the warm waters off Portugal.

A young loggerhead turtle that washed up half dead on a beach in Mayo on St Valentine’s Day got a second chance at life when he was released into the warm Atlantic water off Portugal this week after being nursed back to health in Dingle Oceanworld.

A family walking the beach in Belmullet found the turtle, lying on its back, starved, suffering from hypothermia and close to death, and it was dispatched soon after to Dingle Oceanworld, which has become the national centre for administering emergency care to sea animals.

The two-year-old turtle weighed just 700g when he arrived in Dingle, where he was re-hydrated and warmed up and soon after he began to feed on a diet of crab, squid and herring, which put him on the road to recovery.

Marine biologist Kevin Flannery, of Dingle Oceanworld, said loggerhead turtles are often driven north from the Sargasso Sea by storms and because they go into ‘cold shock’ they are unable to swim back to their home waters. Many end up on the east coast of the USA, a very few are washed across the north Atlantic and even fewer of these survive the ordeal.

In the past year, two loggerheads washed up dead in Mayo, one in Clare and another was found dead in Valentia.

The turtle nursed back to health in Dingle was one of the rare survivors and his fighting spirit earned him the name Cróga – meaning brave, hardy, lively and spirited.

“It was incredible that he survived all he had to go through before washing up in Mayo. He’s a very brave and lucky turtle,” said Kevin.

Last week, Kevin brought Cróga – now weighing a healthy 1kg - to the naval base in Haulbowline where he was taken on board the LE William Butler Yeats and put under the care of a lieutenant who had the task of keeping him fit and well until he was released off the coast of Portugal as the ship voyaged to Libya.

“He’s in with a fighting chance now,” said Kevin.

Meanwhile, Dingle Oceanworld released thousands of tiny natterjack toatlets in Inch on Tuesday after raising them from spawn over the spring. And the aquarium is also working with local fishermen on a lobster conservation scheme which involves harvesting eggs from females that are caught in lobster pots and later releasing them back into the water around West Kerry.