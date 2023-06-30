Tuosist among Kerry areas without Parish Priest as Bishop announces changes

Further priest retirements in the Kerry Diocese will see two more parishes served by pastoral area priests, Bishop Ray Browne has announced today.

Abbeydorney parish priest Fr Denis O’Mahony and Adrigole parish priest Martin Sheehan have both confirmed their retirements to Bishop Browne. Fr Jerry Keane (Eyeries) will now take up the Abbeydorney position, with Fr John Kerin (Tuosist) replacing Fr Keane in Eyeries.

The changes mean Kenmare Pastoral Area priests will now serve Tuosist parish, with Fr Niall Howard as moderator. The Beara Pastoral Area will serve Adrigole Parish, with Fr Noel Spring as moderator.

“One of the most visible results of these appointments is change in the number and times of weekend Masses in the parishes of the pastoral areas,” Bishop Browne said today. “Unfortunately, in some situations people will have less choice of Masses. It will require extra effort/sacrifice for people to gather with their community for Sunday vigil/morning Mass.”

Priests of all Pastoral Areas in the Diocese will take up different responsibilities outside of their own parishes, Bishop Browne has also announced. These changes will be communicated locally.

No priest in Kerry continues to work full-time within their own parish owing to their commitments in parishes without resident priests.

Killarney man Mark Moriarty will be ordained as a priest in St Mary’s Cathedral on August 13, Bishop Browne said on a more positive note for the Diocese.

The Bishop of Kerry said the changes announced today are typical of events in every Diocese in Ireland and Britain and, indeed, many Western countries.

“With the two retirements, we now will have two more parishes ‘served by the priests of their pastoral areas’,” he said. “This causes change and adjustment in the lives of both clergy and people (especially parish staff and volunteers) in all the parishes of those pastoral areas.

“It involves an extra workload on the priests. I deeply appreciate the willingness of all to do this. It is important to remember that not only are some parishes without a resident priest, but all priests are no longer full-time in their own parishes due to their commitments in the parishes without a resident priest.”

Bishop Browne also thanked Fr O’Mahony and Fr Sheehan for their service.

“They are fondly remembered by the people of the parishes where they served,” he said. “I wish them good health and happiness in retirement. I also thank the priests who have readily agreed to uproot and move to new parishes.”