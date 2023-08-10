Tributes pour in for ‘wonderfully compassionate’ Kerry Coroner Terence Casey

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has led tributes to the late Terence Casey, the retired Killarney solicitor, coroner and businessman who has passed away unexpectedly.

The town’s business organisation said he will be fondly remembered as a man of great determination and drive in his business life and for his wonderful compassion in his dealings with the public, particularly families following a bereavement when a case was referred to the coroner’s court.

In his role as South Kerry Coroner he was outspoken and was not afraid to campaign for what he believed it not least more resources to deal with suicides – which he saw many of over the years in his role. He particularly noted the increase in the age of those dying by suicide and called for resources for social isolation.

A statement issued by joint presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, on behalf of chamber members, said Terence was a pioneering businessman in the town for a number of decades and he built up a hugely respected legal firm when opting to follow in the professional footsteps of his father, Michael.

“As some of his colleagues have observed, it was when he was appointed coroner for South Kerry in 2002 that Terence really found his true calling and he filled that demanding role with skill, with purpose and with wonderful compassion for the families of the bereaved,” the chamber statement said.

“Families going through a very difficult and emotional time following the death of a loved one, often in harrowing circumstances, knew that Terence Casey was on their side, that he was looking out for them and he worked hard to make the process as painless as possible,” the joint presidents added.

Terence retired from his role as Coroner for South Kerry in 2017 when he reached 70 and tributes were paid on his retirement by the gardaí and Kerry County Council for the key role he played.

Terence Casey’s great business acumen was also acknowledged and, in many respects, he was ahead of his time when opening The Dungeon, a camping supplies and sports shop with a fun novelty section that was like a magnet on Plunkett Street for outdoor enthusiasts and children.

“The Dungeon later moved to College Street – adjacent to the music and electrical store run by Terence’s brother Owen – and it became the established and reliable supplier of school books and stationery for a whole generation of children and teenagers as well as stocking thousands of second-hand books.”

The chamber also acknowledged Terence Casey’s major role as a founder member of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, which was set up in 1966 after two students were killed within days of each other on Carrauntoohil.

A law student in Dublin at the time, Terence later recalled travelling on his motorbike to Baldonnell, in the 1970s, to try to persuade the army air corps to get involved in mountain rescue.

“At the time the air corps were involved only in sea rescue. We trained them into mountain rescue here in Kerry,” he said in an interview many years later.

Terence devoted many years as a volunteer with the team and he sowed the seeds of the magnificent service it provides today.

“Terence Casey has been part and parcel of business and professional life in Killarney for decades and he has played a big role in the success of the town by providing a top class service to his clients and customers,” the statement added.

The chamber expressed condolences to Terence’s wife, Geraldine, children Niamh and Terry, son-in-law John, grandchildren Ádah, Fíadh and Donnacha, his brother Owen and his extended family.

Funeral arrangements for the Killarney man will see him repose at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on today, Thursday, August 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.