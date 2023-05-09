Tributes on retirement of Kerry councillor Donal Grady - ‘The people of Killarney were your passion’

After almost a century of dedication to the people of Killarney and the county of Kerry, Cllr Donal Grady has attended his last Killarney Municipal District Meeting, where tributes flowed for the well-known councillor who has given much of his life to politics.

His counterparts in Killarney Municipal District described him as fair and dedicated, always willing to help them and always willing to do his best for his town and for the people in it.

Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher(FF) said that it was important to recognise his service to the town.

"A lot of decisions made in this room impact on the lives of people in Killarney and you laid your fingerprints on those over the years,” he said adding that he was always respectful of people’s opinions.

Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan (IND) said that despite ‘skin and hair flying' in the chamber at times he and Donal would then go for a coffee afterwards and all would be well.

"You had Killarney at your heart and you have to respect that,” he said.

Cllr John O'Donoghue (KIA) said that he in fact served the councillors coffee and never once thought he would sit at the same political table as them.

Thought he said he only served beside Cllr Grady for a short time, he said he helped him out from day one.

"24 years is a colossal service to the town and marks a dedication to political life and to the town that is unparalleled,” he said.

"No-body can disagree with your level of service and that you had the best interests of the town at heart.”

This sentiment was also echoed by Cllr Brendan Cronin (IND) who said that Donal “did the best that was humanly possible for the people” and said he is should be rightly proud of the service he gave to the people of Killarney.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (IND) said like many others that Donal has offered his support and advice to her since she was first elected and once told her to save ‘her good points’ for the meeting and not the briefing.

“You should be proud of what you have done for Killarney and its people. They were your passion day in, day out,” she said.

Manager Angela McAllen also paid tribute to Cllr Grady and said he was always respectful of her and of the staff and she said she wanted to “acknowledge his integrity and passion”.

Cllr Donal Grady also thanked his fellow councillors for all their support down through the year and summed up his time “I enjoyed myself.”

He spoke about some of the projects he as involved in, not least the Killarney Skate Park, one of his most recent. He also said one of his greatest honours was to serve as Mayor of Killarney in 2010.

He said there are three Grady/O’Grady names on the Mayoral chain including his father John’s name. John O’Grady first one a seat back in 1967 and that seat has stayed in the family for the past 66 years and in fact there was over the years two seats in the family with brothers Sean (now retired) and Donal serving side by side.

Donal was first elected to Killarney Town Council in 1999 and re-elected in 2004, topping the poll, and has been elected in every election since then the most recent of which was May, 2019

He said one of his last remaining tasks is to get that Mayoral chain back on the wall in the Killarney Town Hall. It is currently on loan to Castleisland Municipal District but “I’m told it is coming back,” he said.

He also thanked his family for their support and called on councillors to support his son Martin who is to be co-opted to his seat next month.