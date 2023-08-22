Tributes following death of 22-year-old Kerry man after cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to talented young Kerry man Jack O’Grady, who has died at 22 following a battle against Cancer.

Jack died peacefully at home on Sunday night, August 20.

The many clubs the Callinfercy man was involved with led tributes to Jack, including Cromane GAA club, whose members said they are “deeply saddened” by his passing.

“Jack played with Cromane and GGC [Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane] up until minor level and was always a great teammate and good company. Our sympathy to his parents, Ruth and Dermot; brother, Ned; sister, Ella; and all his friends and extended family,” the club said in an online statement.

Jack won a Mid Kerry U16 B title in 2016 and a Minor County League Division Five title in 2017 with GGC.

“Jack will be missed by his teammates and coaches from his time with Cromane GAA Club,” the statement added.

Killorglin AFC also expressed its condolences on his sad death:

"The club would like to pass on our condolences to the O’Grady family on the passing of their son, Jack. Jack was one of our youngest-ever coaches and was a fantastic influence on his teams. He will be sadly missed.”

Laune Rangers also sympathised. Jack's brother, Ned, is a member of their minor squad.

The former student of Intermediate School Killorglin is the beloved son of Dermot and Ruth, a treasured brother of Ella and Ned and loving boyfriend of Naoise D'Arcy.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the young man. He will repose at his home in Callinafercy, Milltown, on Thursday (August 24) between 4pm and 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place at St James' Church, Killorglin, at 10.30am, Friday, August 25, followed by burial in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

The family thanked all the staff in St Bernadette's Ward, the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork, and the Inpatient Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry for taking such loving care of Jack over the past two years.

His death notice also said donations, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul Society as this charity was very close to Jack's heart; the Irish Cancer Society for the wonderful nurses who cared for Jack at home; and the Kerry Hospice Foundation for the extraordinary care they gave Jack in his final weeks.