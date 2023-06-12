Tributes at Funeral of Senator Paul Coghlan – ‘A master of the art of compromise who had the ability to get on with everyone’

The late Senator Paul Coghlan was a ‘magnet for people’ who ‘got on with everyone'. Indeed, there was nothing he liked more than spending time with family and friends, his Funeral Mass heard today, Monday, June 12.

It was fitting then that mourners, including politicians from all parties, along with life-long friends and colleagues, gathered for his Requiem Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney.

"He was a social animal who loved nothing better than to meet up with friends and colleagues for a drink and some food, whether it was in St. Stephen’s Green Club or at home in Ballydowney or the Friday Club in Killarney Park Hotel or the holy grail of all, the members’ bar in Kildare Street,” said his son Michael in an eulogy to his father.

The congregation heard of the huge role Senator Coghlan played in local politics and society, including his time on Killarney Town Council - twice serving as mayor - and Kerry County Council.

Listing an impressive array of achievements, Michael’s eulogy went back to the Genesis of his father’s political belief’s and how he joined the Fine Gael party at local level after reading Declan Costello’s ‘Towards A Just Society’, how he admired Garret FitzGerald and how he really “found his calling” when he became a Senator in 1997. He said amongst the achievements he was most proud of was becoming Chief Whip and Leas Cathaoirleach.

A ‘family man’ at heart, he spoke of his love for his mother whom he met at a party in the Provincial Bank of Ireland where he started his career and add that politics was his other love.

"He was a great man to bring people together,” he continued, citing his great interest in the British-Irish relationship and loved this trips to the North and UK in the wake of Anglo Irish initiatives.

“On a personal level he was was proud of Muckross House and of Killarney House and Gardens and he continued to do all he could for Killarney,” said Michael adding that the family were ‘overwhelmed by generosity and love' expressed since his passing and the ‘glowing tributes’ paid to him in the media.

Echoing Michael’s sentiments, Fr Kieran O’Brien said that Senator Coghlan got on with everyone.

"He was like a magnet with people, he would draw them into his company and would hold forth in any room or gathering,”

“He had a great ability to get on with everyone, there was no political divide with Paul, if it can be done lets do it together. Public service was for the good of all not for the individual, not for the political party."

But outside his political life, his family were very important to him.

"He was a family man to his five children and to his 10 grandchildren, you all gave him him great joy and made him a proud father, grandfather, brother a husband, a family man. That was his private life at home in Ballydowney. He would say ‘I don't know how Peggy put up with me’ but she gave him great freedom to do his own thing,” said Fr O’Brien and he spoke of Senator Coghlan's strong faith with the family gathering to pray during the Angelus and to say the Rosary.

Senator Paul Coghlan passed away last Thursday, June 8 two years after he first took ill. At the Requiem Mass Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented by Aide De Camp Commandant Claire Moritimer and President Michael D Higgins was represented by an Aide de Camp Colonel Stephen Howard.

The Taoiseach was in Killarney for the removal from O’Shea’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening where the Fine Gael party undertook a guard of honour. Also in attendance were Further Education Minister Simon Harris, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil Education Minister Norma Foley.

Also in attendance today, Monday, were former Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, Former Minister of State Pat Breen, Former TD Michael Finucane, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Senator Martin Conway, Senator John McGahon, Senator Denis Cregan, Senator Denis O’Donovan, Senator Maurice Cummins and Justice Seamus Woulfe, Judge of the Supreme Court and former Attorney General.

TD’s included Damian English, Michael Healy Rae and Brendan Griffin along with councillors from across the county.

Senator Coghlan forged strong links with many in the media – local and national – and several journalists were present, including former RTÉ presenter Sean O’Rourke. Also in attendance was life-long friend Bill Cullen and his wife Jackie.

Senator Coghlan was also a Trustee of Muckross House, served time on Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, was a founder and on the board of Radio Kerry and was also a captain, president and board member of Killarney Golf and Fishing Club - it was this club that led the final guard of honour for Senator Coghlan as he made his way to Aghadoe Cemetery for burial.