Tralee students express anger at ‘horror’ Leaving Cert maths exam

Leaving Cert student Hugh Murray pictured at CBS The Green in Tralee on Wednesday after finishing English Paper One.

Mairead Guerin and Akrem Ghomaid at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee pictured after finishing English Paper One on Wednesday.

CBS The Green Leaving Cert students Kieran Slattery and Paul Burke pictured after finishing English Paper One on Wednesday.

All smiles from Broda Kelliher, Kayleigh Collins and Ria Harmon at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee after they finished English Paper One on Wednesday.

Damieti Miri and Erica Mazlan pictured after finishing English Paper One at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee. All photos by Mark O’Sullivan.

As the end of the 2023 Leaving Cert draws ever nearer for the majority of students, it’s safe to say that this years cohort of students have not had it easy, most notably thanks to the Higher Level Maths Paper One which caused nothing short of a national backlash this week, such was the difficulty of the exam.

It’s been a baptism of fire for this year’s students, the vast majority of whom have never sat a State Exam up to now but thankfully up until last Friday, the exams had gone relatively smoothly.

“I can’t complain, everything went well and I’m just hoping the rest continue to be the same,” Dami Etimiri said last Wednesday afternoon after finishing English Paper One.

“I thought the exam would be way worse,” remarked Mairead Guerin, another Presentation Leaving Cert student speaking after English Paper One on Wednesday.

“[But] it actually went really well and I’m really happy, I just hope all the rest of the exams go the same way.”

Those pre-exam nerves also hit Erica Mazlan but, thankfully, she got through the test without any issues.

“It actually went really good. I was nervous at the start, but once I got in and sat down and started, it was actually grand,” she said on Wednesday.

The first Maths Paper though last Friday was a huge spanner in the works, with students vocal in their criticism.

Daisy Nowak, a student in Mercy Mounthawk said that she had been looking forward to the exam but was left reeling by how vastly different it was to what they had studied and prepared for.

“It was like nothing I’d ever seen before, I flicked through the paper to see if there was anything I could answer [and] that’s when I really started to panic” she told The Kerryman.

Most students need a high grade in either Maths, Irish, English or all three and for Daisy, it meant everything to her to get the grade she has worked towards.

“I had been aiming for H1 or H2 in Maths Paper One and I felt well prepared,” she said, but in the exam all hopes of a high grade dissipated for the student.

“Honestly, I just started writing down anything I could, I was thinking how am I going to get a H1 or a H2 now? I need this grade for my course.”

“It made no sense, how are you going to give us exam papers, learn those exam papers, then throw in questions and topics that have never been examined before?”

“I am so angry, I was so prepared for the paper and it was just a pain for beginning to end,” Daisy continued.

Another Mounthawk student, who did not want to be named was equally scathing of Maths Paper One.

“It wasn’t like any other paper I have done, it was horrible,” they said.

Thankfully for students, Maths Paper Two, traditionally the harder of the two papers, seems to have gone much better for them but they now face an anxious wait for results at the end of August to see if their CAO chances have been dented by the first paper.