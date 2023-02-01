Tralee man gets suspended jail term for A&E attack on security guard

A TRALEE man who assaulted a security guard while in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has only avoided jail because he pleaded guilty to the attack a judge has said.

39-year-old Eric O’Sullivan with an address at 12 Redwood Park, Abbeydorney Road, Tralee appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District County last Wednesday, January 25.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault – against a security guard at the hospital – at UHK on August 28, 2021.

The court heard that Mr O’Sullivan – who was highly intoxicated at the time – was waiting for treatment in the Emergency Department (ED) when he “became agitated” and began causing a disturbance.

When the security guard arrived and attempted to calm Mr O’Sullivan he became violent and “threatened to cut him”.

Eric O’Sullivan then repeatedly pushed the security guard and then punched him in the head three times.

When Gardaí arrived on the scene Mr O’Sullivan repeatedly shouted at them to “f**k off” and then that “I’ll get him” referring to the security guard.

The court was told that gardaí who were called to the ED to remove Eric O’Sullivan found him in “an highly intoxicated position” and that he was so drunk and unsteady on his feet he had to be carried out of the building.

Judge Waters heard that there were several other patients in the ED at the time and many of them were very distressed by Mr O’Sullivan’s actions and behaviour.

Defence Solicitor Dave Ramsay said his client has “a serious and sever alcohol problem” and that he had “little memory of the incident”.

“He appreciates the seriousness of the matter and wishes to apologise to the hospital staff and [his victim]” said Mr Ramsay. Judge Waters said he took an extremely serious view of Eric

O’Sullivan’s actions and said the only consideration in the case mind was whether or not to impose an immediate custodial jail sentence.

Judge Waters said the general view of such offences is that “you go to jail, you do not pass go”.

“[ED staff] have a difficult enough job to do without this kind of nonsense” he said.

Judge Waters said the only mitigation in this case was that Eric O’Sulllivan had a attacked a security guard “who tend to be more robust”. The Judge said if the attack had been on a member of medical staff “It would be another matter entirely”.

“It [the attack] is still totally unwarranted,” Judge Waters said. Based on Mr O’Sullivan’s guilty plea Judge Waters sentenced him to five months in prison which he suspended for two years.