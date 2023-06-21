Tralee counting the cost after ‘once in 250 years’ flash flooding causes massive damage

Residents of Moyderwell survey the damage and begin the clean up after Saturday’s torrential downpour. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Saturday’s flash flooding in Tralee – which caused massive damage and disruption to homes and business – has been described as a once in 250 year event by Kerry County Council.

While heavy rain and thunderstorms had been forecast well in advance the sheer volume of rain that fell on the town in a short time took locals entirely by surprise and quickly overwhelmed many properties drainage systems and the water run off around the town centre.

Kerry County Council said their initial estimates suggested that at least 30mm of rain fell on Tralee – during what was a highly localised deluge – in less than an hour.

Some local weather watchers said their measuring apparatus suggested that, in some areas of the town, nearly twice that amount of rain fell on the town.

The precise volume of rain that fell may not be clear but the general consensus in the town in the wake of the downpour was that few people, if any, had ever seen rain as heavy in their lifetimes.

Others compared the astonishingly heavy rain – which poured down relentlessly for around 45 minutes before it began to reduce – to monsoon rains they had witnessed.

While Council staff had spent several days prior to the storm clearing blockages from drains and wastewater systems – a move many local business owners praised and said had saved the town centre from much more serious damage – the system simply couldn’t cope with the volume of water that suddenly swamped it.

However, the fact that much of the drainage system had been recently cleaned out was evident in how quickly the floods receded with most of the worst affected areas – such as Castle St and Denny St – largely clear of water within an hour.

Council staff were also out quickly to help with the fallout from the floods as were members of the local fire service – who are currently taking part in a SIPTU strike action – who were soon on hand to assist in dealing with the flash flooding.

Works in recent years to alleviate flooding in previously flood prone areas also appear to have worked well. While the area near O’Connors Terrace and the Horan Centre did flood most of Ballymullen – where numerous homes have been frequently inundated in the past – escaped largely unscathed.

Of course not all areas were as fortunate and many business premises – especially those with sections of flat roofing – suffered either flooding from street level or serious leaks from flooded roofs.

The most seriously affected was the Dunnes Stores outlet on the North Circular Road where huge volumes of rain water – weighing tens of tonnes – accumulated on sections of the large premises’ flat roof. Eventually the weight of the water caused sections of the shop’s ceilings to collapse forcing the evacuation of the store. No one was injured in the incident and, following repairs and an extensive clean up, the shop reopened at noon on Sunday.

The Aqua Dome – which suffered minor exterior damage – and the Tralee Omniplex Cinema – a large portion of which was flooded – also both reopened on Sunday.

University Hospital Kerry was also affected with a number of areas of the hospital forced to close due to flooding and the public urged to avoid the Emergency Department unless their case was urgent.

Hospital services had largely returned to normal by Sunday though staff were still dealing with the impact on some electrical and IT systems.

Outgoing Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy, – who was replaced in the role by Cllr Johnnie Wall on Monday – thanked everyone who helped out during the flood.

“I want to thank our emergency services and council staff who attended incidents throughout the afternoon on short notice. Their efforts are really appreciated by families and businesses throughout the town,” he said.