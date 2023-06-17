Tragedy outside Listowel as driver killed in two-car collision

The driver, believed to be male, is understood to have died at the scene, with a female also involved in the accident rushed by Air Ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident occured in the townland of Ballyline West, roughly halfway between Listowel and the village of Ballylongford to its north.

Full details of the crash have yet to be outlined, but it has been confirmed that the deceased individual was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash. It is as yet unclear if the woman was the driver, or a passenger, of the other vehicle.