Trading down at Puck horse fair but festivities have kicked off in Killorglin

The Horse Fair at Puck Fair which took place in killorglin this morning.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Jonathan Hurley from Carlow going through the motions with his horse at the Horse Fair at Puck Fair in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Jerry from Kerry and James Trant from Tralee at the Horse Fair at Puck Fair. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Shauna Casey,Shona Chawke and a friend taking a break at the Horse Fair at Puck Fair in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Puck Fair is all about tradition, not least its annual horse fair, which kicked off Puck’s festivities early on Thursday morning, August 10.

While quieter than previous years, the horse fair still drew traders from all over the country, many of whom have been coming to Puck for years.

While reports are that the horse fair attendance is down and the deals are fewer, a few bargains have been made over the course of the morning, keeping those in the fair business happy.

All types of horses were available, and while many are there to buy and sell, others just enjoyed the banter and catch-up, which is more part and parcel of Puck than anything.

It is the same on the streets of Killorglin, where crowds have strolled around all day, chatting and catching up the news on the first day of Puck, known as Gathering Day.

The organisers are putting in place the last-minute preparations for this evening’s Coronation Parade – which will see King Puck Crowned and hoisted up above the town, as is the tradition of the fair, at 5.30pm.

Puck Queen Leila Mulvihill (12) is also ready to fulfil her role this evening. She is from a family with long-standing ties to the festival – she is from a third generation to wear the crown.

And tonight, music will continue, with The Tumbling Paddies on the Festival Stage sure to be a huge draw.