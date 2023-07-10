Tourist dies after falling ill at West Kerry pier

An American tourist has died in Dún Chaoin after taking ill on Saturday evening.

Emergency services fought valiantly to save the woman’s life at Dún Chaoin pier.

The Kerryman understands that the woman was a US tourist aged in her 60s, and she was visiting the area with family members on Saturday evening, July 8. The woman began to feel unwell, and her condition continued to deteriorate.

The National Ambulance Service was called to the scene at around 3.15pm, while Valentia Coastguard was also alerted, with members of Dingle Coast and Cliff deployed to assist ambulance personnel on the day, as is commonplace when an incident arises in a hard-to-access location.

Efforts to revive the woman were described as valiant but ultimately unsuccessful.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

The Kerryman has asked the National Ambulance Service (NAS) for further comment.