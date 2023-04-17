Tony O’Donoghue Memorial Walk raises over €5,000 for the Kerry Hospice Foundation

Brenda Quirke, Mary O’Donoghue and Eileen Scanlon pictured holding the Sam Maguire trophy at the Tony O’Donoghue Memorial Walk at Skelper Quanes in Blennerville last Saturday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

The Kerry Hospice Foundation is this week €5,200 better off thanks to the efforts and generosity of the local Tralee and Blennerville communities after they came out in their droves for the ninth annual Tony O’Donoghue Memorial Walk which took place last Saturday afternoon.

The weather gods were in a generous mood as the bad weather that had been a constant in the days leading up to the event vanished and over 100 walkers – who had all gathered at Blennerville Windmill for the start of the walk – were able to enjoy a scenic and relaxing walk out the canal, all in the memory of Tony O’Donoghue who passed away in 2014 and in who’s name, thousands and thousands of euro have been raised for vital causes.

After the walk, it was back to Skelper Quanes bar where walkers were able to enjoy a well-earned few treats and music as well as a raffle that saw over 20 spot prizes handed out.

All of the money raised – including a very generous donation of €2,000 from Elma and Fionbar Walsh of The Dónal Walsh Foundation, parents of the late Dónal Walsh, which was presented to organiser and the late Tony’s daughter, Andrea O’Donoghue – will go towards providing a number of specific items for the charity.

These items include games and a console for the Dónals Den – a room named the late Dónal Walsh which comes complete with a state of the art television and games consoles, as well as painting bearing just one of Donal's inspirational quotes which have become a huge part of the legacy he has left behind – as well as a comfort chair which will be used in the Day Unit and IPU and two bluetooth speakers for the gym and jacuzzi room.

Taking to social media after the event, Andrea described the event as “simply the best day” before adding that she was “blown away” by the level of support that she received.

See all the photos from the day in the gallery above...