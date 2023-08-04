Time running out to nominate the Kerry person of the year

2020 Kerry Person of the Year Dr Patricia Sheahan, Blennerville, Tralee, pictured with Michael O’Regan and Keelin Kissane. Photo by John Cleary.

The deadline to put names forward for one of the most prestigious titles a Kerry person can win is fast approaching, with Kerryperson of the Year nominees being accepted only until August 21.

The Kerry Association in Dublin will bestow the title in early September, and the recipient will be formally honoured at the Association’s Oíche Chiarraí gala dinner at the Louis Fitzgerald hotel in Dublin – Newlands Cross on the Naas Road – on October 14.

Nominations are also being accepted for the Laochra Chiarraí award. This award is given to groups who have shown leadership and have gone beyond the norm in charity work or other services.

Nominations for both prizes can be submitted via email at info@kerryassociation.ie. Further information is available from board members Maurice Moynihan at (086) 088 0870; Mary Shanahan at (087) 926 2789; and Marion Walsh at (087) 283 2018.

The Kerryperson of the Year award was inaugurated in 1979, and previous winners include John B Keane, Sister Consilio, and Mick O’Connell.