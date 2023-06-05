Three Cork men convicted of entering Kerry fishery illegally

Three men from Charleville, who were caught by a fisheries officer in a fishery in Kerry illegally, have received convictions at Kenmare District Court.

The three men were issued with fixed-charge penalty notices on the day in question, but these were not paid. Their failure to pay the fines was ‘inexplicable’ according to their solicitor, Padraig O’Connell. If they had paid them, they would not have had to come to court.

The court heard in evidence that the three men had failed to produce a permit on the day in question, June 18, when a fisheries officer happened upon them in Barfinnihy Lake. One of the group, though, did produce a permit for the month previously.

After discussion with the fisheries officer, they admitted they had not purchased permits, and on-the-spot notices or fixed-charge penalty notices were issued but not paid.

John Kiely of No 21 Hillview Drive, Charleville; Kyle Murphy, No 13 Orchard Heights, Charleville; and Ken Leedham of No 40 Batt Donegan Place, Charleville, came before the court on a charge of entering a fishery without authorisation for the purpose of taking or killing fish near Barfinnihy Lake, Derrynafuska, Killarney, on June 18, 2022.

All three were convicted and fined €200 and ordered to pay €100 costs as well. The rods they had in their possession were also forfeited to the court despite a request from Mr O’Connell not to do so.

The court heard if they had paid the fixed-charge notice, they could have kept their rods too.