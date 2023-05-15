‘There is a lot of hullabaloo’ – Danny Healy-Rae criticises Kerry water scheme in Dáil

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has strongly criticised the works on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme in Co Kerry and calls for connection fees to the new scheme to be waived given the cost.

This call has been made by several councillors of Killarney Municipal District who have also hit out the traffic chaos and disruption the new scheme is causing within the local area.

“The whole place is uprooted and residents have gone mad. There have been residents' meetings because the traffic up there is unbelievable,” he told the Dáil this week.

"They cannot come down the main road they used to use. Instead, they are using back roads. There are lorries going off roads into dykes and cars are being broken. The whole place is a mess.”

He said that given the cost of connecting to the scheme of €3,900 that many cannot afford to do and while they can do so later the cost may increase given that Irish Water are not preparing for later connections to the scheme by leaving connection points at depths of 5m -7m to allow houses to connect at that depth.

If they do not leave connection points at that depth, then it will not be possible or too costly for homes to connect.

“The cost will increase way more once the depth is more than 2.5m or whatever. Irish Water can charge whatever it likes. That means many of these people will never be able to connect to the scheme. There are between 50 and 70 houses affected. This is vital,” he added.

He said that in light of a Government announcement to waive connection fees in specific instances this should be done here. However, the Government said that this waiver is specifically for residential developments as a measure to help the housing crisis and that outside of this charging is a matter for Irish water.

“There are vacant houses along that road that need to be connected but the owners cannot afford the cost at this time. I am appealing to those in government to put their heads together. The Government – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party – is looking for credit but, God almighty, can it not see what could be done for this small sum of money?

"The trench is open and all that has to be done is for the pipe to be connected to it. There is no digging needed. Irish Water should run the pipe up to the boundary fence and leave it there,” replied Deputy Healy-Rae.