Thanks for everything: Killarney and Kerry pay tribute to the McShain family
Sinead Kelleher
Kerryman
The contribution made by the McShain family to Killarney and Kerry will never be forgotten and this week as a mark of gratitude a plaque has been unveiled to the family.
Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan was joined by representatives of Killarney National Park and members of the McShain family for the ceremony on Innisfallen Island.
The plaque is in honour of John and Mary McShain, their daughter Sr Pauline and all the McShain family, in recognition for their philanthropic generosity gifting Innisfallen Island – the 6th century Historical Abbey and University on Lough Lein to the nation in 1972.
The family, who are from the US, further sold Killarney House and its estate to the Irish State for a nominal sum in 1979 on the assumption the land would be incorporated into Killarney National Park.
John McShain was born in Philadelphia in 1896. His company became the leading builders in America, responsible for the construction of the most iconic structures in the world - The Pentagon, John F. Kennedy Centre, Jefferson Memorial, Roosevelt Library, Washington National Airport.
A devout catholic, his company also constructed the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and of course the reconstruction of the White House (1949-1952).
He had strong links to Kerry and to Killarney and it was his generosity that played a key role in developing the tourism assets of the town and country.