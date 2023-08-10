TG4 tribute to late West Kerry musician will be part of Fleadh Cheoil coverage

Legendary late West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Ó Beaglaoich will be celebrated tomorrow (August 10) as part of TG4’s coverage of Fleadh Cheoil 2023.

This year’s Fleadh takes place again in Mullingar, County Westmeath, and the Irish-language station’s coverage will include four consecutive 9.30pm shows from Thursday through to Sunday night, August 9 to 13. Tomorrow night’s show will act as a tribute to Mr Ó Beaglaoich, who died in January.

He is considered one of the greatest accordion players of all time, but the Baile na bPoc native was multi-talented, and his many gifts included a tremendous singing voice.

The Friday-night broadcast will see his family share stories and memories of Séamus, while family members and musical friends will sing, play tunes, and dance on the night.

Performers will include his daughter, Méabh; and brother Breanndán. Dolores Keane and Téada will also be among the wide range of performers.