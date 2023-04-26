Teenager charged with murder over Kerry graveyard killing

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Killarney man Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley, who died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery in Tralee last year.

He is the fourth person to be charged with murder in relation to the attack at the Kerry Cemetery, in which the wife of the late Tom Dooley, was also seriously injured.

The 17-year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in County Cork, in the early of hours of today, Wednesday, April 26 while his mother was present. He was brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was charged with two charges – including the murder of Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley at Rath Cemetery on October 5, 2022.

He is also charged with the production of an article likely to intimidate or capable of causing serious injury while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Siobhan Dooley on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Mark O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the teenager.

The teenager was remanded in detention to Oberstown and will appear via video link before Tralee District Court next Wednesday 3 for the Book of Evidence.

If the book is not ready to be served on that date, the teenager will be further remanded to May 10 when three others also charged with the murder of Tom Dooley are to appear before Tralee District Court for service of the Book of Evidence.

The teenager had previously appeared before Tralee District Court last November when he was charged with the having an improvised weapon with a sharp blade intended to causing injury or intimidate during a particular event of the murder of Thomas Dooley and the serious harm of Siobhan Dooley.

The three men, who have previously being charged with the murder of 43-year old Mr Dooley appeared before the same sitting of Tralee District Court via video link. All three have been remanded in custody to appear before the court again on May 10. On that date all three will appear in person at Tralee District Court where the book of evidence is to be served. The court heard this week that the book was not yet ready but that it would be ready in two weeks.

The three charged include the brother of the late Mr Dooley, Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (20), both of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork.

Thomas Dooley Jnr is also charged with assault causing serious harm to Siobhán Dooley.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley (43) from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5, 2022 shortly after he; his wife and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend. Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan also suffered serious injuries in the course of the attack.

There has been nine arrests to date in relation to the killing.