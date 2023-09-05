Teenage girl injured in dog attack at Kerry beach

A member of the public raised the alarm on Monday evening after a dog attack on a girl in her late teens on Inch beach.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the response to the incident after it was reported some time between 4pm and 5pm on Monday (September 4). As many as four dogs were at the scene of the incident when it occurred, although it’s understood that only one of these bit the 17-year-old, on the upper arm.

Her injuries are not thought to be serious but did require attention, and the young woman was shaken following the incident.

Valentia tasked Gardaí to the scene, and ambulance control got back to Valentia to call for further assistance, after which Dingle Coast Guard was called for.

The incident occurred some distance from the main road, and it is common for Coast Guard members to help ambulance personnel in such situations. Dingle Coast Guard provided first aid, after which the patient was handed over to the HSE.

The Kerryman understands that the woman attacked was from outside the country and had only arrived in Kerry a short time earlier.

Dingle Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.