Ted Lasso star and other famous faces set to shoot film in Kerry

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and other famous faces, including Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls fame and Imelda Staunton who starred most recently in The Crown and more famously as Professor Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, will shoot a new comedy film here in Kerry later this year.

The film will follow a group of women brought together by the death of a childhood friend. When they discover that she was forced to give her daughter up for adoption at the age of 15, the group embarks on a journey from the west of Ireland up the Wild Atlantic coastline – accompanied by a donkey called Thatcher – in search of the child.

Written and will be directed by Ita Fitzgerald, shooting will take place in various locations around the county.