TD Brendan Griffin opens up about decision to quit the Dail: ‘Politics is so incompatible with family life’

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin has shocked the Kerry constituency this week with the announcement that he is to quit politics and not contest the next General Election.

The surprise decision has put the cat among the pigeons ahead of the next election and is a significant blow for the Fine Gael party as they search for a new candidate.

Mr Griffin said that he made the decision for family reasons.

In an interview with The Kerryman, he said wanted to be there for his children as they reach their teenage years.

"It is unnatural to be away from your family so much. When I am up in Dublin during the week I was wondering what I am doing here. When I thought about having a wife and children, this is not what I envisaged,” he said.

"Politics is so incompatible with a young family. That is my strongest feeling as I leave national politics.”

Griffin TD, who is from Castlemaine, is a father of two children: Micheál (10) and Breandán (8). He says that staying in politics for the next election could have meant another seven years away from his family.

"A Dáil term is five years and that is a long time in a child’s life,” he said.

He added that he is ‘relieved’ that the decision has now been made but admits it was not easy.

"It was the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” he said. “I don’t have any new job. I am taking a leap into the unknown.”

His wife will also lose her position as she is his parliamentary secretary.

"It is worrying in that regard,” he said. “Security is important. I will give some thought to what I will do over the next two years but it will be something that means I can be at home more.

“I knew that I wanted a better work-life balance.”

He said that COVID-19 really drove this feeling home for him as it allowed him to spend more time with his family. When he returned to travelling to Dublin, his children missed him and he missed his time with them.

"They were used to me being around...They are at an age now that they have football matches and training, and my wife can’t do everything on her own,” he said.

Deputy Griffin was first elected in 2011 in the then Kerry South constituency and has retained his seat in every election since. He served as Minister for State for Tourism and Sport and as Deputy Chief Whip.

He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did ask him to change his mind when he informed him of his decision, but he described the Taoiseach as being understanding about the matter.

Deputy Griffin was understood to be very disappointed that he did not get the Chief Whip position, as many commentators had believed he would.

He claimed that such a position would be more ‘family friendly’ but added he “did not mourn the loss of it”, nonetheless.

"The Chief Whip would be an elevation to Cabinet. It is unique as it is based in Leinster House and is far more family friendly, but it did not materialise and it is not something I am going to mourn. You either do or don't get it,” he said.

He added that a junior ministry was offered to him, but he refused it:

"I said no to that. I outlined that I had been there and done that and it would mean a commitment of seven years and another election.”

With speculation now mounting about who will take his place, Deputy Griffin said that there are strong contenders.

"We have councillors, and members of the party who are not yet public representatives,” he said. “We will have a strong ticket whether it is a single- or multiple-candidate ticket, it is a decision for headquarters or party members, and I will support them.”

He said that he feels he has contributed to politics in Kerry and has helped the county during his tenure, citing the Macroom bypass project as one he is highly proud of: "That was a big achievement I don’t think it would have happened as quick. It is a project I worked hard on.”

He also cited developments relating to Greenways in Kerry, the Dale Road, Kerry Airport and significant allocations to sports clubs among his achievements.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and party leader led tributes to Deputy Griffin for giving ‘unstinting service' to the people of Kerry.

“Brendan Griffin is a brilliant representative for Kerry. I understand entirely that he wants to spend more time with his family in the future. He was an excellent Minister for Tourism and Sport and throughout his career has been a very effective advocate for rural Ireland,” the Taoiseach said.

“Brendan has worked tirelessly for the people of Kerry. His legacy includes the two greenways in North Kerry; progress on the South Kerry greenway, which is now in the early stages of construction; improvements on the new Cork-to-Kerry road, including the Macroom bypass; financial support for Kerry Airport and for sports clubs throughout the county. And above all, Brendan has shown unstinting service for the people of Kerry as their public representative.”