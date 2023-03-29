Taking a dip on the wild side in Killarney as Kerry goes ‘Wander Wild’

Denis McCarthy and his Son Dan McCarthy, enjoying the fun at the Wander Wild Festival Kids Zone at the Festival basecamp at the Church of Ireland Killarney on Sunday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sinead Kelleher, competing in the Hardman 10K trail run in Killarney National Park, as part of the Wander Wild Festival which ran over the weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Emily Treacy of Luna, Killarney, greeting guests as part of Wander Wild Festival foodie tour, tasting local artisan produce and exploring Killarney's new and very vibrant local food scene as part of the Wander Wild Festival which ran over the weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Ollie Favier, competing in the Hardman 10K trail run in Killarney National Park, as part of the Wander Wild Festival which ran over the weekend. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Mike and Catriona Sweeney with their children, Michael Owen, Christopher and Sophia, enjoying the fun at the Wander Wild Festival Kids Zone at the Festival basecamp at the Church of Ireland Killarney on Sunday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Rain Dance...Peig O'Connor of Celtic Steps, performing in the rain at the Wander Wild Festival opening ceremony in Killarnet town on Friday evening. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Mountain High... Well known wellness personality, Roz Purcell, leading The Nature Valley Mangerton Hike with Áine Joy and Gráinne Galvin, as part of the Wander Wild Festival in Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Josephine O'Driscoll, centre, Fáilte Ireland, at the Wander WIld Festival basecamp at the Church of Ireland Killarney on Sunday to chat with committee members Niamh O'Shea and Conor Hennigan. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sauna time.. after a Swim Hardy swimmers indulging in Samhradh's Sauna, as part in the Wander WIld Festival,Sunrise Dip in Dundag, Muckross Lake, Killarney National Park, at 6.30am. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Wander Wild Warriors, Molly and Hannah Ferris, enjoying the fun at the Wander Wild Festival Kids Zone at the Festival basecamp at the Church of Ireland Killarney on Sunday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

peek-a-boo... brothers Joe and Bobby Fleming, enjoying the fun at the Wander Wild Festival Kids Zone at the Festival basecamp at the Church of Ireland Killarney on Sunday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

THE Wander Wild festival – billed as Ireland’s great outdoors festival – is the new kid on the block when it comes to Killarney town and greater Killarney’s tourism product, but it’s wasting no time in establishing itself.

Almost all events scheduled for the weekend – and they weren’t limited to sporting pursuits – were fully subscribed despite a significant extension to the programme. Chairperson Pat Chawke explained to The Kerryman that numbers were up by approximately 300 per cent on the inaugural edition.

“The feedback has been off the charts,” Pat said after a hugely successful weekend.

“Firstly it’s down to expanding the programme, but there’s a lot more to it than that. We have a fantastic volunteer team, and our social-media presence has been really strong over the last year.

“It’s also the quality of the outdoor product in the National Park, the Reeks, and Killarney and Kerry in general. It’s such an attractive place.”

The festival also has a lot to offer on the cultural front. Pat counted an intimate gig by Mundy at St Mary’s Church on Saturday night among the weekend’s highlights, while a premiere of a film about local man Kevin Leahy, ‘1,000 Kilometres of Chaos’, and his marathon efforts in the Antarctic was also hugely well received. There was plenty, also, to keep the kids occupied on the activities front.

“It’s a new festival, but there’s an appetite for this kind of festival,” Pat said. “People want to get out in the outdoors, they want to be active, and then be able to come back and have a bit of interaction socially, discussing their day’s activities.

“I’d like to acknowledge, Kerry County Council, NPWS, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Fáilte Ireland, and St Mary’s Church for their support, and our fantastic team of unpaid volunteers who’ve worked hard all year to ensure the event’s success.”