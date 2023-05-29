Tadhg Fleming marries long term partner Alannah Bradley in Fossa

Tadhg Fleming and his now wife, Alannah Bradley, and their dogs after their wedding at the weekend.

Kerry social media star Tadhg Fleming enjoyed a weekend he’ll never forget as he married his long-term girlfriend, Alannah Bradley, at the Prince of Peace church in Fossa.

Afterwards, it was then off to the Dunloe Hotel and Gardens where the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with family and friends as trad band Ruaile Buaile kept everyone entertained.

Posting on his Instagram, Tadhg kept it short and sweet, simply writing “What a day” as she shared photos on his story of he and Alannah enjoying a kiss as fireworks explode in the sky above them.

Other photos showed the pair embracing their two Daschund puppies who were of course suited up for the occasion while another video shared on Tadhg’s Instagram stories showed the happy couple dancing on a table as father Derry watched on from below.