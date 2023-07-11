Super start to Kerry Rowing Season finally!

The summer weather has halted the kick-off to the rowing season in Kerry this year but the wait was worth it with a super start to Cahersiveen regatta last weekend.

Cahersiveen regatta had everything, large entries, some great races and for the first time in almost 20 years six Seine Boats a fantastic spectacle to watch.

The day started with the U18 Boys race and Callinafercy once they established their lead never relented and will be the crew to beat in this category.

The U18 Girls of Portmagee look very strong and lead from start to finish. The senior Mens race third race of the day was a battle royal between the two Callinafercy crews and Sive and it was Callinafercy in the Meitheal that took the honours just ahead of Sive.

The Senior Ladies was a very large race with 9 boats taking to the line and it was a powerful performance by Sive that took the Gold followed home by Sneem and Valentia.

The U16 Ladies Race was probabaly the most competitive with 9 boats again taking to the line and it came to a photo finish between Sneem and Valentia with Valentia just shading it, it was a fantastic race.

The U16 Boys of Valentia took the honours followed home by Ballinskelligs and Cromane.

The U14 Girls of Valentia took the gold in their race and put in a huge performance to lead from start to finish ahead of Sive and Cromane, the final four oar of the day was the U14 Mix race with the largest entry of 10 boats and it was hugely competitive and the U14 Boys of Callinafercy took the lead and never relented and proved to be the crew to beat on the day ahead of Valentia and Ballinskelligs.

Well done to all the four oar crews it was a joy to see so many crews out on the water a huge well done to both Caherdaniel and Ballinskelligs who had big numbers rowing in the four oar races for the first time in years so well done to both these clubs great to see them on the water in 2023.

The final race of the day had the large crowd waiting with great excitement and to see for the first time in many years six seine boats across the water namely Sneem, Ballinskelligs, Caherdaniel, Cromane, Valentia and Cahersiveen.

It was a fantastic spectacle, the shot went to the roar of the crowd and coming down by the break water and heading out the marina there was four boats oar for oar with nothing in it. Ballinskelligs took a slight lead but then it was the men of Sneem that took the lead and were chased down all the way around the course Cromane moved into second place and Valentia over took Ballinskelligs followed by Cahersiveen and Caherdaniel. Heading into the first Buoy Sneem had a length of advantage and heading for the second buoy pushed this out to over 3 lengths of an advantage over Cromane who had the same over Valentia with all boats around the second buoy the race was on for home and Sneem's lead was down to less than two lengths and it was a battle royal all the way to the finish line.

Results:

U18 Boys 1 Callinafercy 2 Valenita 3 Sneem

U18 Girls 1 Portmagee 2 Valentia 3 Cromane

Sen Men 1 Callinafercy 2 Sive 3 Callinafercy

Sen Ladies 1 Sive 2 Sneem 3 Valentia

U16 Girls 1 Valentia 2 Sneem 3 Callinafercy

U16 Boys 1 Valentia 2 Ballinakelligs 3 Cromane

U14 Girls 1 Valentia 2 Sive 3 Cromane

U14 Mix 1 Callinafercy 2 Valenita 3 Ballinskelligs

Seine Boat 1 Sneem 2 Cromane 3 Valentia

All roads lead to Sneem with a double regatta next weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The Kerry Coastal County championship regattas kick off this Saturday in Sneem with 15 clubs taking part in the County championship and it will be a very busy day of rowing the draws are circulated to all clubs and the action will kick off at 11.30pm. There will be buses in operation from the hotel so please co operate with all stewards and this is the first of three counties with Flesk Valley hosting on August 12 and final one in Valentia on August 19.All of these are qualifying regattas for the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships which will take place in Dingle on August 25-27.

Sunday schedule starts at 12pm with the draw for the buoys and the first race the senior men is on 12.30pm.