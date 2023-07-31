Sun comes out for David Clifford at rain-soaked Kerry homecoming

Pathetic fallacy hit a Killarney car park with everything it had tonight. Hundreds of Kerry supporters took to the Glebe to bring some cheer to our demoralised footballers, but instead the weather dragged spirits even deeper as it rained and rained and rained.

And then, as captain David Clifford readied himself for the microphone, the lashing rain faded to drizzle, then stopped, and the sun shone. All coincidence, but a nice moment that briefly lifted the fans’ moods.

The number of fans at homecoming ‘23 wouldn’t put a scratch on the jubilant gathering on Denny Street 12 months ago, but it wasn’t a bad turnout in this rain-drenched context. Many present were children, a lot of whom hid under their parents’ brollies, and as was mentioned several times by the men and women handed the microphone, maybe they’ll one day be on the stage themselves on a happier homecoming night.

The fans cheered as each player had their name called out in turn, and louder cries were reserved for those affiliated with East Kerry clubs. Fossa’s Clifford brothers, predictably, received the warmest cheers; partly due to their star status in these parts, but likely raised further to show support for two young men who endured personal heartache this summer through the passing of their mother, Ellen.

Clifford the younger thanked many people during his speech tonight – the County and East Kerry boards, his fellow players, sponsors – but his most stirring words came while acknowledging Jack O’Connor and his management team: “Very sorry to ye that we weren’t able to deliver yesterday, but hopefully we can continue to build on this and go right the wrongs next year.”

Homecoming nights are as much about the players thanking the supporters as the supporters thanking the players, and he assured the fans that their loyalty – evident again this night in the driving Killarney rain – is deeply appreciated by the men who wear the green and gold. “It would be remiss of me not to [thank] the supporters…ye followed us everywhere we went and ye’re here tonight, in the wind and rain,” he said.

“We take it for granted sometimes, but we’re lucky to have such brilliant Kerry support”.