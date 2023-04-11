Strong winds and damaging gusts for Kerry as orange weather warning issued

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for Kerry as the country braces itself strong winds and damaging gusts.

The Irish meteorological service has predicted gusts of up to 110km/hr for the county of Kerry tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Very strong winds are forecast for Kerry between 2am and 8am on Wednesday, April and Thursday, April 12, according to the latest update. This has led Kerry County Council to urge the public to take care.

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to travel with extreme care on all routes and to anticipate fallen branches and debris on roads, especially during the morning.

Outdoor items like refuse bins and furniture should be secured and stored away.

An emergency phone-line will be available for the duration of the weather event to report any issues to Kerry County Council crews. The contact number is 066 7183588.

The Council will post updates on its social media platforms.