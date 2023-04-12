Staff shortages a major headache for Kerry tourism sector

WITH the tourist season now well underway many businesses in Kerry’s vital hospitality sector are reporting severe difficulties in recruiting staff.

The issue is being felt most keenly in Killarney and Dingle – and in many tourist hotspots along the Ring of Kerry – but the lack of staff is a county wide problem with business owners all over the county telling The Kerryman of similar difficulties finding workers.

While the post Covid exodus of workers from the hospitality sector – according to Fáilte Ireland figures a third of those employed in hospitality pre pandemic had quit the sector entirely by the time restrictions were lifted – the key issue when it comes to finding staff is housing, or rather the lack of it.

The Kerryman is aware of several prominent Kerry hospitality businesses – including highly successful pubs, restaurants and hotels – who are seeking to build, buy or rent large blocks of accommodation to house their workers.

One hospitality business owner with multiple premises in mid and south Kerry said sourcing staff accommodation has become one of the greatest issues facing the sector.

“Years ago you’d have had no problem recruiting staff from outside the county and outside Ireland but now, even if they want to work here, they can find nowhere to stay and we have nowhere to put them up,” he said.

“The rents for what’s available are often extortionate and, with the best will in the world, we’re [hospitality businesses] not in a position to pay wages high enough that our workers could afford them”.

“Air BnB has a lot to answer for. If you’ve got a somewhere to rent near a popular destination like Killarney or Dingle you could easily be looking at bringing in €600 to €800 a week in high season. There’s zero incentive to rent a property out long term.”

As of Tuesday there were over 250 online job notices seeking hospitality staff in Kerry – ranging from lower level positions to senior management roles – with a large number of advertisers seeking to full multiple positions.

A recent survey of the Irish hospitality by financial analysts Kroll – which involved several leading Kerry business – found staffing a was a major concern.

The Kroll Business Sentiment Survey of Restaurants and Hospitality, carried out in partnership with the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), revealed 67 per cent of businesses are concerned for the coming year.

The vast majority of participants said they think it will be difficult to recruit and retain staff over the next 12 months with 79 per cent saying it will be a challenge.

“A number of issues, including staffing and inflation, have put restaurants and hospitality businesses under pressure, but others, including supply chain issues, footfall in urban centres post COVID-19 and rent pressures are also impacting them,” said RAI CEO Adrian Cummins.