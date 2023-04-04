South Kerry pool tournament raises €2,000 for Valentia Community Hospital

Such were the numbers involved in the Legends Pool Tournament in Ballinskelligs, held in memory of Denis Loughnane, that the event had to be spread out over three nights on the St Patrick's weekend, and the funds raised for Valentia Community Hospital have broken the €2,000 mark.

The Cable O'Learys-sponsored tournament was held at the Ballinskelligs bar and was a fitting tribute to Denis, a cue-sports fanatic. And, in a measure of the regard in which he was held, more than 70 players signed up to take part.

One of the organisers, David Walsh, emerged as the winner, taking home a perpetual trophy honouring Denis, but he was delighted, first and foremost, with the response from the public.

"We got in touch with Valentia Hospital and Denis's family beforehand, and they were delighted with the idea," David said. "I think we had 74 players roughly, and it had to be played across three nights from Thursday to the, Saturday, which was kind of the main night.

"We'd like to thank everyone involved in any way, particularly Kevin O'Sullivan of our sponsors, Cable O'Learys."

David also thanked the other members of the organising team, Leonard O'Sullivan, Tony Donnelly, Liam O'Sullivan, and Plunkett McElhatton.