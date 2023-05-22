South Kerry man given chance to avoid conviction for possession of cocaine

A 21-year-old man has been ordered to pay €300 to an addiction-treatment centre, to avoid a conviction for possession of cocaine for his own use.

James Curran of Derriana, Mastergeehy, was found in possession of €140 worth of cocaine on July 31 at Old Market Street, Cahersiveen, last year. Mr Curran appeared before the most-recent District Court sitting in Cahersiveen.

Gardaí said they received full co-operation from Mr Curran following his arrest, and he had never come to their attention before.

His defence solicitor, John O’Dwyer, explained that Mr Curran is an apprentice. He said this was his client’s first time before the court, adding that it would probably be his last also.

Judge David Waters adjourned the matter to June 8, by which time Mr Curran must pay €300 to the Grove Addiction Treatment Centre to avoid a conviction.

Judge Waters warned that this was ‘a one-time offer’ and that a future drugs conviction would affect Mr Curran’s future, such as if he wishes to live and work abroad at some point.