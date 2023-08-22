South Kerry counting cost of storm Betty – ‘We never witnessed anything like this’

The flooding outside San Antoine Guesthouse in Cahersiveen in the after-math of Storm Betty.

Floods following Storm Betty on Friday night caused damage to the home of Eddie Sheehan at Sheehan's Foodstore on Valentia Road Cahersiveen.

Eddie Sheehan outside his shop and home where floods ripped through the local ditch and ultimately flooed his home. Photo by Chirsty Riordan.

Eddie Sheehan in the shop which luckily escaped significant damage during floods in his home at the rear of the business. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Storm Betty led to significant damage along the main Ring of Kerry N70 route which was impassable and led to localised floods including at Sheehan's food store and home. Pictured is Eddie Sheehan whose home was flooded during the Storm. Picture by Christy Riordan.

Storm Betty has left a trail of destruction across South Kerry, with homes and businesses flooded and severe road damage in several locations.

The exceptional downpour on Friday evening has left many counting the financial cost of the storm. It caused significant damage to homes and businesses, and many locals believe that drainage issues in Cahersiveen and Waterville compounded the issue in those towns.

Local residents believe that storm drains in Cahersiveen, along the main route to Waterville and in Waterville town and its outskirts could not carry the volume of water that the storm brought, and there are now calls for work to be carried out there.

They also believe that silt has left drains unable to carry the water and that drains in Cahersiveen town do not have anywhere to bring the extra volume of water.

Local business and home owner Eddie Sheehan’s home was again flooded. It is located on the main Cahersiveen-to-Waterville N70 road in the Valentia Road area of Cahersiveen, and heavy downpours flooded the road, ripped a hole in the ditch and flooded the Sheehan home. Luckily, their shop, Sheehan’s Food Store, was not affected, but the kitchen and living room were destroyed by flood water.

"We were in bed when we got phone calls to say the place was being flooded,” he explained. He believes drainage in the area is an issue but feels that the “local people are not being listened to”.

"It is very annoying as I believe this could have been averted,” he said.

Kerry County Council has previously carried out works at this area.

Alan Landers, who runs San Antoine Guesthouse in Cahersiveen town, has also been left counting the cost of Storm Betty and will continue to do so for some time.

"I now have two bedrooms that can't be used for guests and a dining room that can't be used. I still don't know the exact damage caused,” he said.

Water run-off from the mountain behind his home and business led to the damage, and he believes that a culvert on the main road was insufficient to deal with the conditions.

"Our family have been here since 1956 and I’ve never witnessed anything like what we did on Friday night,” he added.

He is also located in the Valentia Road area of the town, which was badly impacted by flooding, as was the back of the Ring of Kerry Hotel, which is currently home to Ukrainian refugees.

Works were due to be carried out in this area, and funding was granted for same but has not yet taken place. Cllr Norma Moriarty and Cllr Michael Cahill (both Fianna Fáil) have called for these works to be undertaken in light of what occurred.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says that the devastation caused on Friday night indicated that there are “issues with the storm water drains” in several locations, including Lohar in Waterville, where water was coming out of the manholes.

"It is quite obvious that the pipes cannot carry out the volume of water... More needs to done to mitigate this flooding as storms become more common,” she said.

She feels that the issue along the main N70 road from Cahersiveen to Waterville – which was also impassable on Friday night and where Sheehan's home was flooded – is also linked to drainage issues.

Flood waters also entered the Shebeen Bar and Mike Murts at New Market Street, causing some damage; and homes on Quay Street were also flooded, including Mike Greaney's and neighbouring homes which are not occupied full-time.

Valentia Island also experienced flooding, as did Main Street and Lohar in Waterville, and Mountain Stage also encountered high levels of water.

Cllr Michael Cahill says mitigation works must be undertaken on Valentia Road and Quay Street.

“It should be possible for modern engineering to provide solutions at the very least, at the locations where flooding has happened before,” said Cllr Cahill.

He and Councillor Moriarty also praised council crews and local fire services who worked throughout the night and the weekend to clean-up the havoc created.

Kerry County Council said in a statement that Kerry County Council maintains its storm water drainage network across the county on a continual basis but blockages can occur under extreme intensity rainfall and these are prioritised by the road crews on the scene. There are plans in place to upgrade the N70 road at Creamery Cross. An OPW funded scheme is currently being advanced which will assist in future flood prevention/alleviation at Valentia Road in Cahersiveen.